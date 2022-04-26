Arch makes the case for higher multiple in the coal sector during Q1 call

Arch (ARCH) posted strong Q1 results, despite significant rail challenges. Though the company expects improved transport to drive accelerating profitability as 2022 progresses, management also highlighted several factors that could improve the company's (and sector) multiple. Long term demand for thermal coal is emerging domestically and internationally. The company is allocating excess free cash flow to reducing share count. Both while high natural gas prices, and under-investment in the sector, result in record profits.

Ahead of Tuesday's results, Arch (ARCH) was expected to generate $61 per share in earnings during 2022. The shares closed Monday at $131, a bit more than 2x expected 2022 earnings. And that low multiple despite Arch (ARCH) generating the vast majority of its EBITDA from the secularly-stable metallurgical coal segment.

Ahead of Q1 coal earnings results, investors were focused on the ability for management teams to capture long-term value from current dislocations in energy markets. Arch (ARCH) focused on exactly that opportunity during the Q1 call. For the first time ever, the Company has received in-bound requests for thermal coal exports from the Gulf Coast to Europe. And on term contracts no less. Paired with rising gas prices domestically, and an inability for the industry to respond to higher demand, contracting dynamics have improved. Management indicated that customers previously sourcing up to 35% of fuel needs within the same year, are for the first time signing five-year domestic supply contracts.

While under-investment in the industry has limited the ability for Arch (ARCH) and peers to respond to higher demand, management has no plans to sink capital into production growth. The board has authorized management to pay half of the company's free cash flow to shareholders in the form of a dividend. However, given an improved debt position, Arch (ARCH) plans to use the rest of its free cash flow to repay convertible debt later this year. Reducing the effective share count while lowering interest expense.

Despite bare-bones capital investment, the company sees met and thermal coal volumes accelerating in 2022. Rail availability significantly curtailed Q1 volumes, but sequential improvement in service throughout the quarter and into Q2 gives management confidence in the improved outlook. Management expects cash operating costs to fall as unit economics improve with higher volumes, though royalty cost will rise on higher pricing. The net effect should be accelerating free cash flow growth and increased distributions throughout the year.

With multi-year contracts being inked at a high point in the cycle, while improving cash conversion leads to higher shareholder returns, alongside accelerating growth on improved rail volumes, coal stocks (BTU) (CEIX) (ARLP) could see multiple expansion on top of record profits this year.