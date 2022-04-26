Will Teladoc Health Q1 results show if pandemic-driven boom is over?
Apr. 26, 2022 11:57 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The company expects Q1 revenue in the range of $565M to $571M and diluted EPS of -$0.60 to -$0.50.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $568.63M (+25.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TDOC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
- The telehealth firm on Feb. 22 reported Q4 results that beat estimates.
- The stock has lost 80% of its valuation since its highs in Feb. 2021.
- Telehealth companies saw a surge in demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic as patients looked for alternatives to in-person hospital visits. However, Teladoc has plummeted since Feb. last year to its 2019 levels.
- For FY2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $2.55B to $2.65B vs. consensus of $2.58B and diluted EPS of -$1.60 to -$1.40 vs. consensus of -$1.50.
- The company expects 2022 total U.S. paid membership of 54M to 56M members, representing growth of 1% to 5% Y/Y.
- Total first quarter visits are expected to be between 4.3 million and 4.5 million visits, representing year-over-year growth of 29% to 35% driven in part by a surge in COVID-related visits seen during January, the company had said last quarter.
- Other News
- In Feb, the company stock rallied after it teamed up with Amazon (AMZN) to launch its virtual healthcare service with the use of the tech giant’s Alexa technology.
- Citi Investment Research has grouped telehealth providers, Teladoc Health and 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) among health tech stocks highly exposed to the risk of a recession. The analyst Daniel Grosslight attributes this to the unemployment that can lead to outsized membership losses.
- Wall Street analysts on an average rated the stock buy, with an average price target of $102.