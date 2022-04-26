Waste Management (NYSE:WM) +5.5% on Tuesday after easily beating expectations for Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, which rose 13% Y/Y to $4.66B.

Q1 net income rose to $513M, or $1.23/share, from $421M, or $0.99/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and adjusted operating EBITDA jumped 11% Y/Y to $1.29B.

Q1 sales by segment: Collection +11% Y/Y to $3.08B, landfill +15% to $1.05B, transfer +4.5% to $486M, recycling +32% to $453M.

Q1 collection and disposal yield rose to 5.5% from 2.8% a year ago, while total company volumes increased 3.6%, compared to a 3.3% decline in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 free cash flow was $845M compared to $865M in the prior-year period.

"The key leading performance indicators within our business, such as special waste volumes, construction and demolition volumes, and new business formation, point to continued strong economic activity and business performance for the balance of the year," President and CEO Jim Fish said.

Waste Management's (WM) price return fell ~1% YTD but rose 21% during the past year.