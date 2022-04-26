Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2022 12:01 PM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $535.57M (+5.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.