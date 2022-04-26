Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:01 PM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $535.57M (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward.