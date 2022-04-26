E-commerce reseller Hour Loop stock jumps 14%

Apr. 26, 2022 12:01 PM ETHOURBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Shares of e-commerce reseller Hour Loop (HOUR) shot up 14% in morning trading.

HOUR opened at $3.44, hitting a high of $5.30 mid-morning before moving downward. The stock recently changed hands at $3.87, down 14%, at 11:35 a.m. ET.

HOUR shares soared 100% during its market debut on Jan. 7. The e-commerce platform raised approximately $6M after pricing 1.5M shares at $4 per share.

Since then, the shares have been volatile. The stock reach a 52-week high of $10.33 following its IPO on Jan. 7 and a 52-week low of $1.88 on Feb. 24.

E-tailer HOUR specializes in selling gift items such as figurines, cookware and toys. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is generated as a third-party seller on Amazon. HOUR also operates its own e-commerce platform and serves as a third-party seller on Walmart.com.

For a more in-depth look at Hour Loop (HOUR), check out SA contributor H. Tianshan’s “I Wouldn’t Short Sell Hour Loop”.

