Pinterest looking at falling MAU trend over the past few quarters: what's in store Q1?

A go-to for idea generation, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $572.45M (+18.0% Y/Y).

During Q4 2021, revenue grew 20% Y/Y, beating consensus by $19.43M. Monthly active users or MAUs slipped to 431M; average revenue per user climbed and beat expectations: $1.93 per user vs. expectations for $1.84. Dig deeper in company presentation

Cash and equivalents grew to $1.42B at year-end, vs. $669.2M previous year. Last quarter, company acquired video creation and editing app, Vochi.

Morgan Stanley downgraded on 'too much uncertainty, Analyst Brian Nowak lowered his rating to equal weight from overweight and slashed his price target to $30 from $53.

Open source ecommerce platform, WooCommerce and Pinterest announce strategic partnership.

Previous month, company eased out video sharing to other social platforms.

Optimistic commentary on the stock with a Buy rating by contributor who states: 'stock isn't investable at a full position right now, but we remain fundamentally optimistic'

Hold rating and commentary that states, 'We think Pinterest has continued to lose its competitive edge.'

Over the last 2 years, PINS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.

More from recent news, company execs got to face some of the bearish questions facing the company in recent months. Co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann said the company was "clear-eyed about these recent headwinds."

Day before, social media stocks jumped higher as Elon Musk bought Twitter.

Over the last one year, stock has declined 75%, taking a look at ratings against peers.