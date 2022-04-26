Bunge Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:02 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.63B (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.