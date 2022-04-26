New York Community Bancorp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:04 PM ETNew York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.81M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYCB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.