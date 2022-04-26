Dynex Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:05 PM ETDynex Capital, Inc. (DX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-89.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.25M (+32.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.