Rosenblatt has initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), pointing to a "post-COVID" boom in live events that will last "years."

The coming year looks very strong for the company, analyst Barton Crockett says, pointing to event-related deferred revenue that's nearly doubled the fourth quarter of 2019, at $2.3 billion; confirmed show bookings that are up 30%; and presales of 45 million tickets through mid-February (about 45% above the comparable time period in Q4 2019).

The boom means "the debate over whether this demand is temporary will not be had for a long time," Crockett says. "When this debate does happen, it will be answered favorably, we assume, based on a solid trajectory entering the pandemic."

Seasonality for the first quarter will be different, considering some arena shows normally in Q1 are pushed to the second and third quarters for a "more favorable COVID backdrop, a wager that seems to be working." But 2022 looks very strong, and the early 2023 read is "robust" - with some 40 shows confirmed or in the pipeline vs. a more typical 4-5 at this point in the schedule.

Crockett is expecting double-digit growth long-term; Live Nation sees the industrywide business trending up by high single digits, and sees itself taking share by leveraging its scale (including working with artists to more efficiently price primary sales to grab share from secondary sales).

The firm expects compound annual growth in revenues over 12 years (2019-2031) at 13%, with a 15% CAGR in adjusted operating income and 17% CAGR in free cash flow per share.

A 10-year view that assumes Live Nation can retain a premium value is discounted to a price target today of $138, implying 27% upside.

IN recent wins, last month Live Nation won a four-year extension of its ticket deal with the National Football League.