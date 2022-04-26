Cathie Wood’s ARKK falls to a 2-year trading low as Tesla drops 10%

Apr. 26, 2022 12:21 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), SARK, COMP.INDTSLABy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor8 Comments

Stock market exchange candlestick chart graph macro, closeup, Day trading abstract. candle sticks on screen up close, technical analysis business concept, abstract blur forex wide background texture

Tomasz Śmigla/iStock via Getty Images

Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) fell to a fresh 2-year trading low on Tuesday, weighed down by a 10% slide in Tesla (TSLA), the fund's biggest holding. The slide came amid a general tech slide, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) plummeting 3.1% on the day.

Wood, who has been a longtime bull of Elon Musk’s TSLA, saw her actively managed ETF down 6.1% at the midpoint of Tuesday's trading. TSLA plays a large role in ARKK’s daily price swings as it represents the fund's number one holding, with a weighting of 9.64%.

ARKK touched $50.97 a share on Tuesday, its lowest level since Apr. 21, 2020. Looking longer term, ARKK has fallen -47.1% so far in 2022. The ETF, which has tumbled for six straight months, is also off 67.7% from its all-time high of $159.70, which it experienced back in Feb. of 2021.

Meanwhile, as ARKK continues to fall, the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) has thrived. SARK, which trades inversely to ARKK, is +6% on Tuesday and is +93.7% since its inception back on Nov. 9, 2011.

For investors who are interested in innovation and disruptive technologies but are unsure about Cathie Wood’s ARKK, a cheaper, more diverse fund exists that has outperformed ARKK as well.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.