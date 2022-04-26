Humana Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:07 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.78 (-11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.54B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.