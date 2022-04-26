General Dynamics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:11 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.02B (-3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.