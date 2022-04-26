T-Mobile US Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:12 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-56.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.1B (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.