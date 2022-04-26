Automatic Data Processing Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:13 PM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.45B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.