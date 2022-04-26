Seagate Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2022 12:14 PM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (+27.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (+2.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward.
