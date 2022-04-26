Boston Scientific Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.95B (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.