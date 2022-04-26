STMicroelectronics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:16 PM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+82.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.49B (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, STM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.