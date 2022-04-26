Teck Resources Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:17 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+272.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.94B (+54.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TECK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.