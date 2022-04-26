United Microelectronics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:18 PM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.