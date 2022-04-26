User growth, gross margins to be in focus for Spotify's Q1 2022 earnings

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (+30.2% Y/Y).

The Swedish music-streaming company in February reported a Q4 2021 revenue beat, however its user guidance for Q1 fell short of expectations.

SPOT had guided total monthly active users of 418M and total premium subscribers of 183M as of Q1.

Spotify had also said it would stop issuing annual guidance, but would keep giving quarterly forecasts.

SPOT stock has lost ~52% YTD, as investors and analysts have looked past the company's revenue and subscriber growth to focus on its margins, which are expected to be under pressure this year.

Earlier this month, UBS cut its price target on the stock to $185 from $275, nothing macro and geopolitical headwinds and expecting a period of "limited" improvement in gross margins.

Q1 highlights:

The company's podcasting business has been in focus. Former U.S. president Barack Obama and spouse Michelle Obama won't renew their podcasting deal, Bloomberg reported last week. Spotify's top podcast draw, Joe Rogan, kicked off a backlash in January due to alleged racial comments and COVID-19 misinformation.

In March, Spotify and Alphabet's (GOOGL) announced a multi-year user choice billing agreement.

Also in March, Variety reported that Spotify has shut down its Russia office "indefinitely" and removed all content from Kremlin-backed RT and Sputnik from its platform, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.