Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:19 PM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.33M (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BXMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Blackstone Mortgage Trust: This 7% Dividend Yield Remains Safe