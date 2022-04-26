Norfolk Southern Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2022 12:21 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.92 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+8.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, NSC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
