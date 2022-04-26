Hess Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:22 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+37.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.