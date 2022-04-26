CME Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:22 PM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CME (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CME has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.