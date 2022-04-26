Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM +3.5%) company is going against the grain on a down day for markets, gaining ground after a beat on earnings and bullish commentary on supply chain shocks.

The Chicago-based food processing and commodities trading corporation reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 for the first quarter, far surpassing expectations set at $1.41. Revenue also dwarfed estimates, as the reported figure of $23.65 billion was $3.04 billion above the bar set by Wall Street. The big beat was only bolstered by management commentary that noted that supply disruptions and poor crop yields globally will remain conducive to the company’s bottom line for the foreseeable future.

“Looking forward, we expect reduced crop supplies — caused by the weak Canadian canola crop, the short South American crops, and now the disruptions in the Black Sea region — to drive continued tightness in global grain markets for the next few years,” CEO Juan Luciano said. “Longer term, markets continue to reflect the importance of the enduring global trends that are fueling performance across our portfolio by driving demand for our products.”

The Ag Services & Oilseeds segment was cited specifically for its outperformance, with operating profits from business increasing over $200 million from 2021. The Human and Animal Nutrition subsegments were also noted for strength, offsetting some cost increases and supply chain disruptions that impacted the overall business.

With weather impacts still taking their toll on South American crop yields and raising prices for numerous food products, including corn and soybeans, and two of the world’s top five wheat exporters effectively cut off from western markets, the geopolitical setup for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) appears incredibly encouraging. In short, adverse impacts on supply chains and security across the globe are conversely positive for ADM.

Shares gained nearly 4% in mid-day trading. The stock has soared nearly 40% since the start of the year, far outpacing the S&P's double-digit negative returns.

