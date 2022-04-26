Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) 1Q estimates and price target were cut at Morgan Stanley, which noted weak Q1TD traffic with KSS "notably" underperforming its peers. Kohl's fell 1.4%.

KSS looks to be "significantly" lagging department store peers with Q1TD traffic down 1% y/y while peers have shown "meaningful" gains, including Nordstrom (JWN) +32%, Macy's (M) +25% and Nordstrom Rack +14, Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger wrote in a note earlier.

Greenberger, who has underweight rating on KSS, cut her PT cut to $42 from $50. She trimmed KSS Q1 revenue estimate to 0.5% from 1.5% and lowered EPS to 70c, below consensus of 72c.

Kohl's shares are currently around $59.60, buoyed by reports about KSS's sales process and the stock gained 5.3% on Monday after a NYPost report that Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) made a $68/share offer for the department store chain.

Greenberger, who has a KSS bull case of $72/share, sees potential for downward pressure in the shares to her price target of $42 if Kohl's decides against a potential sale or absent a "notable" change in trends or strategy.

The report on Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield (BAM) came after Kohl's (KSS) on Thursday disclosed that its adviser Goldman Sachs has engaged with over 25 parties as part of the company's evaluation of strategic alternatives.