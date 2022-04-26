Medtronic recalls Harmony Delivery Catheter

  • Medtronic is recalling certain batches of its Harmony Delivery Catheter due to a product defect, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday.
  • Harmony Delivery Catheter is part of the Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) system used to treat leaky native or surgically repaired right ventricular outflow tract (RVOT) in adults and children.
  • The company has issued the recall due to the risk that the “bond holding the capsule at the end of the delivery catheter may break during a procedure to place” the device, the FDA said, classifying the recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type.
  • The agency notes that the recall is applicable to 665 devices in the U.S. distributed between Apr. 07, 2021 – Jan. 26, 2022. The FDA reported six clinical cases, one injury and no deaths due to the use of the devices. The company has initiated the recall on Mar. 02.
  • Read: On Monday, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) named Laura Mauri as the company’s Chief Scientific, Medical and Regulatory Officer adding to her existing responsibilities as chief clinical and regulatory officer.
