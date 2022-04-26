Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:25 PM ETTaylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+68.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TMHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.