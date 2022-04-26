CGI Group Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2022 12:27 PM ETCGI Inc. (GIB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (-18.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GIB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
