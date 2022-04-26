NextPoint Residential stock gains after 2022 core FFO guidance gets boosted
Apr. 26, 2022 12:28 PM ETNexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- NextPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares are rising nearly 3% in Monday midafternoon trading as the retail REIT lifted full-year core FFO guidance following upbeat Q1 results.
- Sees 2022 core FFO of $3.01 compared with $2.97 in the previous forecast.
- Meanwhile, Q1 FFO of $0.74 per share topped the consensus of $0.71 and jumped from $0.55 in the year-ago period.
- Revenue of $60.8M also beat the average analyst estimate of $60.13M and $51.8M in Q1 a year ago.
- Q1 net loss of $4.67M compared with a loss of $6.90M in Q1 2021, driven by increases in rental income, partially offset by increases in depreciation and property operating expenses.
- Q1 same store net operating income was $33.16M vs. $28.5M in Q1 of last year.
- Earlier, NextPoint Residential declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share.