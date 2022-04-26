Vertiv Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:29 PM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-176.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.