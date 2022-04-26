Euronet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:32 PM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+213.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $726.46M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EEFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.