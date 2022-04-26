Group 1 Automotive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:33 PM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.43 (+69.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.77B (+25.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.