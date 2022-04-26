Stifel Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:34 PM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.