RingCentral falls as price target lowered to $140 at Barclays

Apr. 26, 2022 12:35 PM ETRNGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams lowered the firm's price target on RingCentral (RNG -5.3%) to $140 from $300 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst feels that an uncertain growth outlook has dampened investor enthusiasm for U.S. software names despite lower valuations and private equity interest.
  • Since the start of 2022, RingCentral shares fell around 54.6% and over a period of one year shares were down around 73.6%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Strong Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant System says to Sell.
