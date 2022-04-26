What's in store for Kraft Heinz Q1 Earnings?
Apr. 26, 2022 12:41 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.8B (-9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's earnings are seen hurt by a slowdown in demand for its snacks and condiments after a pandemic-led boom.
- Investors will look out for comments on supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and further increases in prices of the company's products.
- Last week, the company announced a partnership with Microsoft which will transform its supply chain and analytics process while in February the company partnered with Google to use machine learning tools and Google Cloud products.
- Microsoft will provide real-time visibility into plant operations and automation of its supply chain distribution across the company; digital twins will be created for the 34 manufacturing facilities it owns in North America.
- In its Q4 earnings call, the company provided 2022 outlook which reflects scale and agility; net sales are seen driven by low single-digit organic net sales growth with foodservice channel share gains and emerging market expansion.
- The company expects Q1 to be softer in relation to Q2 because of the timing of Easter shipments that the company is going to have this year and also the timing that it will execute its pricing.
- Adj. EBITDA Outlook:
- SA Contributor Dilantha De Silva recently wrote, "Kraft Heinz: Thoughts On The Turnaround Strategy" while The Black Sheep said that Kraft Heinz is recession proof, inflation-proof, and 31% undervalued.
- With YTD gains of 19%, the stock is currently trading near its 52-week high levels; 14 of the 20 Wall street analysts covering the stock have assigned a Hold rating.