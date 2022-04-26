RPC Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:37 PM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+240.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.68M (+57.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.