Turning Point Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:39 PM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.09M (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.