Hot Stocks: GLW, WM climb on earnings news; WBD drops; CVNA falls on reduced price target

While macro factors sent the broader averages sharply lower by Tuesday's midday trading, a handful of noteworthy stocks continued to show gains, thanks to strong quarterly results. Corning (GLW) and Waste Management (WM) both rallied in the wake of their respective earnings reports.

On the other side of the spectrum, the release of financial figures put pressure on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). At the same time, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) plunged to a 52-week low after an analyst issued a pessimistic report about the stock.

Gainers

Corning (GLW) showed midday strength following the release of its quarterly report. The company breezed past expectations with its Q1 profit, with revenue climbing 12% from last year.

GLW also raised its forecast for 2022, saying it now projects a top-line figure above $15B. Based on the financial figures, shares rose more than 4% in intraday trading.

Earnings news also prompted a rally in Waste Management (WM), with the stock climbing almost 6%. The garbage hauling firm surpassed expectations on both its top and bottom lines.

Decliners

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lost ground in intraday action, falling 5% after the release of its financial figures. Revenue rose 13% from last year, but investors expressed concerns about the media giant's streaming operations.

Carvana (CVNA) also showed midday weakness, dragged down by a cautious comment from Deutsche Bank. The firm slashed its price target on the online car dealer to $95 from $130.

In making the move, Deutsche Bank, which maintained its Hold rating on the stock, pointed to CVNA's weak Q1 results and the likelihood that it would not achieve EBITDA breakeven this year. Shares dropped almost 10% in intraday action to reach a new 52-week low.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.