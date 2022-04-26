Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:40 PM ETProsperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273M (-5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.