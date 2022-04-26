Live Oak Bancshares Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.63M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
