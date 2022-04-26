Avaya falls as price target lowered to $11 at Barclays
Apr. 26, 2022 12:46 PM ETAVYABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams lowered the firm's price target on Avaya Holdings (AVYA -5.6%) to $11 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst feels that an uncertain growth outlook has dampened investor enthusiasm for U.S. software names despite lower valuations and private equity interest.
- Since the start of 2022, Avaya Holdings shares fell around 49.4% and over a period of one year shares were down around 65.6%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant System says Strong Sell.