General Electric (NYSE:GE) -11%, slightly off lows that sent shares to their lowest since February 2020 on Tuesday, after executives said they expect the supply chain disruptions that weighed on Q1 results will continue into Q2.

On its earnings conference call, GE (GE) said it expects adjusted free cash flow will remain negative in Q2 but improved from the negative $880M reported in Q1.

Discussing the "challenging market environment," CEO Larry Culp said "supply chain issues, the Russia-Ukraine war and China COVID impacts adversely affected revenue in the quarter by about six percentage points."

CFO Carolina Happe credited the Y/Y improvement in free cash flow to lower interest expenses, derivatives on reduced debt and improvement at the company's Aviation and Power units, offset by "significant headwinds" including supply chain disruptions.

The effect of supply chain disruptions on the continued recovery in commercial markets with be a "key watch item" this year for the Aviation unit, which will be GE's focus after the company separates into three independent companies, CFO Carolina Happe said.

Aviation's Q1 revenues jumped 12% to $5.6B while segment profit rose to $908M, and GE said it expects demand in the division will remain strong despite uncertainty from China's COVID-19 shutdowns and supply chain problems but it forecasts revenue growth of at least 20% for the year.

Q1 revenues at GE Healthcare edged 1% higher to $4.4B but segment profit fell 23% to $538M, as parts shortages slowed delivery of medical scanners, while Power unit sales slid 11% to $3.5B.

Sales in the renewables division slumped 12% with a $434M operating loss, as GE (GE) said its U.S. onshore wind business was hurt by policy uncertainty around tax credits and deferred customer investments, and the unit was hurt by rising prices for materials and logistics.

Today's dismal showing by GE shares comes as Q1 earnings topped estimates, but the company sees full-year earnings at the low of its previous forecast of $2.80-$3.50/share.