Axis Capital Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+72.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.