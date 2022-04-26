Noodles & Company Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.34M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDLS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.