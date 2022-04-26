Will Annaly Capital Management maintain EPS beat?

  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
  • Investors will be watching if Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) can maintain its recent strong financial performance when the company reports Q4 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022, after market close.
  • EAD is expected to sink 13.8% Y/Y to $0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.8M.
  • Shares rose 1.1% after reporting its Q4 results. Q4 earnings topped estimates amid strategy shift.
  • The company has beaten consensus EPS estimates over the past ten quarters, consecutively.
  • The current book value of a mortgage REIT is almost always a topic of speculation. Book value per common share was $7.97 at Dec. 2021 vs. $8.95 at March 2021.
  • The Wall St. average rating is hold, and SA Authors rating is sell.
  • Over the last 2 years, NLY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
