Will Annaly Capital Management maintain EPS beat?
Apr. 26, 2022 12:47 PM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- Investors will be watching if Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) can maintain its recent strong financial performance when the company reports Q4 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022, after market close.
- EAD is expected to sink 13.8% Y/Y to $0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.8M.
- Shares rose 1.1% after reporting its Q4 results. Q4 earnings topped estimates amid strategy shift.
- The company has beaten consensus EPS estimates over the past ten quarters, consecutively.
- The current book value of a mortgage REIT is almost always a topic of speculation. Book value per common share was $7.97 at Dec. 2021 vs. $8.95 at March 2021.
- The Wall St. average rating is hold, and SA Authors rating is sell.
- Over the last 2 years, NLY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.