3M is said to consider sale of its healthcare IT division

Apr. 26, 2022

Prague, Czech republic - May 22, 2017: 3M company logo on headquarters building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) is said to consider a possible divestiture of its healthcare information technology unit.
  • A small group of parties is said to be looking at the Health Information Systems unit, according to an Axios Pro report.
  • The move comes after 3M (MMM) originally evaluated a sale of the unit in 2015, though it shelved the plan in 2016, Axios Pro reported. The healthcare IT unit is located within 3M's larger health group, which contributed about $9B of the MMM's 2021 revenue.
  • Recall 3M (MMM) agreed to buy the technology business of M*Modal in December 2018 for a total enterprise value of $1.0B, expanding 3M's health information systems business.
  • Earlier, 3M (MMM) reported a Q1 earnings beat.
