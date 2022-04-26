3M is said to consider sale of its healthcare IT division
Apr. 26, 2022 12:51 PM ET3M Company (MMM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) is said to consider a possible divestiture of its healthcare information technology unit.
- A small group of parties is said to be looking at the Health Information Systems unit, according to an Axios Pro report.
- The move comes after 3M (MMM) originally evaluated a sale of the unit in 2015, though it shelved the plan in 2016, Axios Pro reported. The healthcare IT unit is located within 3M's larger health group, which contributed about $9B of the MMM's 2021 revenue.
- Recall 3M (MMM) agreed to buy the technology business of M*Modal in December 2018 for a total enterprise value of $1.0B, expanding 3M's health information systems business.
- Earlier, 3M (MMM) reported a Q1 earnings beat.