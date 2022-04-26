Integra LifeSciences Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:52 PM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.19M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IART has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.