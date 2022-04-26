The Chefs' Warehouse Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:53 PM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+102.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.92M (+71.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHEF has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.